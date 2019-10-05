Overview of Dr. Benjamin Schaffer, DPM

Dr. Benjamin Schaffer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from SPALDING UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Schaffer works at Commonwealth Foot & Ankle Center in Louisville, KY with other offices in Shepherdsville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.