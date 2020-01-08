Dr. Benjamin Schlechter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlechter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Schlechter, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Schlechter, MD
Dr. Benjamin Schlechter, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Howard Young Medical Center, Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Reading Hospital and Surgical Institute of Reading.
Dr. Schlechter works at
Dr. Schlechter's Office Locations
Spring Ridge Plastic Surgery2603 Keiser Blvd Ste 207, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Directions (610) 678-9200
North Shore Aesthetics1404 Techny Rd, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (610) 678-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard Young Medical Center
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
- Surgical Institute of Reading
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I had a lower blepharoplasty less than a month ago. I smile so much more now. I hated the bags under my eyes and now they are gone! I feel so much better about myself right now. I wear eye makeup and am really loving the way my surgery turned out. The staff is just wonderful; everybody is always so pleasant, and nothing is ever a problem. I would recommend Dr. Schlechter to everyone! He has a nice calming personality who makes you feel very comfortable. Everyone there wants you to be satisfied with your procedure.
About Dr. Benjamin Schlechter, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1689676470
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Mt Sinai Med Ctr
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Alvernia University
- Plastic Surgery
