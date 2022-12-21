Dr. Benjamin Schneeberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneeberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Schneeberger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Schneeberger, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wausau, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Locations
GI Associates411 Westwood Dr, Wausau, WI 54401 Directions (715) 847-2558
Gastrointestinal Associates, S.C. - Stevens Point5409 Vern Holmes Dr, Stevens Point, WI 54482 Directions (715) 847-2558
Hospital Affiliations
- Aspirus Wausau Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arise Health Plan
- Aspirus Network, Inc.
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- HealthEOS
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WEA Trust
- WPS Health Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Easy scheduling andefficient check in. Nurses are nice, they appear to know their stuff and explain things well. Dr Schneeberger listens and takes time to explain things. Procedures have gone well with no unpleasant side effects. All-in-all I'm happy.
About Dr. Benjamin Schneeberger, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1982778700
Education & Certifications
- Medical Colloege Of Wi and Affiliated Hospital
- Internship
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneeberger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneeberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneeberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneeberger has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneeberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneeberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneeberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneeberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneeberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.