Dr. Benjamin Schneeberger, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wausau, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Aspirus Wausau Hospital.



Dr. Schneeberger works at GI Associates in Wausau, WI with other offices in Stevens Point, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.