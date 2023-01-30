Dr. Benjamin Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Schneider, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Schneider, MD
Dr. Benjamin Schneider, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
Dr. Schneider's Office Locations
Multi-Disciplinary Surgery Clinic Outpatient Building1801 Inwood Rd Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-2900
University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 204 Bldg 3, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My surgery is coming up but Dr. Schneider has been VERY thorough with testing and assuring my health from the start. With his support I feel ready and knowledgeable about what is going to happen.
About Dr. Benjamin Schneider, MD
- English
- 1245271816
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Schneider has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
