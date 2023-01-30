See All General Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Benjamin Schneider, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (13)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Schneider, MD

Dr. Benjamin Schneider, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics

Dr. Schneider works at UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SOUTHWESTERN MEDICAL CENTER in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schneider's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Multi-Disciplinary Surgery Clinic Outpatient Building
    1801 Inwood Rd Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-2900
  2. 2
    University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 204 Bldg 3, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
  • William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Umbilical Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Umbilical Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Acid Peptic Diseases Chevron Icon
Adhesions Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Morbid Obesity Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Benjamin Schneider, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245271816
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schneider works at UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SOUTHWESTERN MEDICAL CENTER in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Schneider’s profile.

    Dr. Schneider has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

