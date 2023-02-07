Dr. Benjamin Seeman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Seeman, DO
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Seeman, DO
Dr. Benjamin Seeman, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Seeman's Office Locations
Richmond Office6900 Forest Ave Ste 310, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 249-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
He seems to care a little . His staff needs some training !!!
About Dr. Benjamin Seeman, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1750426987
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Virgnia
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seeman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seeman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seeman has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Seeman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seeman.
