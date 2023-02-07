Overview of Dr. Benjamin Seeman, DO

Dr. Benjamin Seeman, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Seeman works at Integrative Pain Specialists in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.