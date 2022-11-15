Dr. Benjamin Seides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Seides, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Seides, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Health University Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 204, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 232-0202Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group302 Randall Rd Ste 105, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 232-0202
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Network Access
- Private HealthCare Systems
- The Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Seides is very thorough and he addressed all my concerns. He and his staff were very friendly and helpful. I would definitely recommend!
About Dr. Benjamin Seides, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1770648073
Education & Certifications
- Chicago Chest Center|New York University School of Medicine
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seides has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seides accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Seides. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seides.
