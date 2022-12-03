Overview of Dr. Benjamin Serxner, MD

Dr. Benjamin Serxner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Serxner works at Dignity Health Medical Institute of Central Ca in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.