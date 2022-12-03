Dr. Benjamin Serxner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serxner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Serxner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Serxner, MD
Dr. Benjamin Serxner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Serxner's Office Locations
United Neuroscience INC3838 San Dimas St Ste A140, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 632-7126Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Neurosurgical Associates of Los Angeles3008 Sillect Ave Ste 120, Bakersfield, CA 93308 Directions (661) 367-9192Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- GEMCare
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Serxner didn’t rush me into surgery (like many others do) He cared about me as his patient and always listened to my questions…..explaining things so that I could understand them. If I ever need neurosurgery again, I wouldn’t consider anyone else. Whenever I called after surgery with a question, his staff talked to me and helped me when it wasn’t a question for the Dr. They were always so sweet and very professional! Can I give Dr Serxner 100 Stars?
About Dr. Benjamin Serxner, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1225213564
Education & Certifications
- Boulder Neurosurgical Associates
- University of Arizona
- University of Arizona Medical Center
- Univ Of Ca
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
