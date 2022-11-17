Dr. Benjamin Shadle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shadle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Shadle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Shadle, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Locations
Roseville Office3 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 200, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 773-8750
Yuba City Office460 Plumas Blvd # 204, Yuba City, CA 95991 Directions (916) 773-8750Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Elk Grove Office8170 Laguna Blvd Ste 215, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Directions (916) 773-8750Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shadle and his team are amazing! No question ever goes un answered and I've never been treated less than. This team is knowledgeable and works with me to understand me and not put me in the same box as everyone else. They help me to be successful in my specific environment. They are amazing!
About Dr. Benjamin Shadle, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UC San Francisco-Fresno
- Cottage Health System
- UC Davis|University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- General Surgery
Dr. Shadle works at
