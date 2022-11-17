See All General Surgeons in Roseville, CA
Dr. Benjamin Shadle, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (42)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Benjamin Shadle, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. Shadle works at Sutter Medical Group GNS in Roseville, CA with other offices in Yuba City, CA and Elk Grove, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Roseville Office
    3 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 200, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 773-8750
  2. 2
    Yuba City Office
    460 Plumas Blvd # 204, Yuba City, CA 95991 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 773-8750
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Elk Grove Office
    8170 Laguna Blvd Ste 215, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 773-8750
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
LINX® Reflux Management System Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Benjamin Shadle, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316928070
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UC San Francisco-Fresno
    Residency
    • Cottage Health System
    Internship
    • UC Davis|University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Shadle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shadle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shadle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shadle has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shadle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Shadle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shadle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shadle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shadle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

