Dr. Benjamin Shadle, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Shadle works at Sutter Medical Group GNS in Roseville, CA with other offices in Yuba City, CA and Elk Grove, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.