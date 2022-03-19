Overview

Dr. Benjamin Shoemaker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ashland City, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Tristar Ashland City Medical Center.



Dr. Shoemaker works at Benjamin E Shoemaker MD in Ashland City, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.