Dr. Benjamin Shtrahman, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Shtrahman, MD
Dr. Benjamin Shtrahman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Shtrahman's Office Locations
Upmc Rhb Inst Upmc Passavant Mccandless9100 Babcock Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 369-3911
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Benjamin Shtrahman, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shtrahman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shtrahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shtrahman has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Cerebrovascular Disease and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shtrahman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shtrahman speaks Russian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shtrahman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shtrahman.
