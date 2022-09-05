Overview of Dr. Benjamin Silver, MD

Dr. Benjamin Silver, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chardon, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UH Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center.



Dr. Silver works at University Hospitals Orthopaedic Associates in Chardon, OH with other offices in Hudson, OH and Concord Township, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.