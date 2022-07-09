Dr. Benjamin Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Smith, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Blacksburg, VA.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
-
1
LewisGale Physicians General and Breast Surgery - 809 Davis St., Suite 2809 Davis St Ste 2, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 685-1671
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
Dr. Smith performed emergency surgery in middle of the night for me. Knowledgeable, answering questions so I understand and allowed me to have a say post surgery, going forward. He performed a somewhat complicated surgery as a professional. Appreciate him and highly recommend. Their entire staff is excellent
About Dr. Benjamin Smith, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- English
- 1477829281
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Smith using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.