Overview of Dr. Benjamin Smith, DO

Dr. Benjamin Smith, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, Livingston Healthcare and St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Bridger Orthopedic in Bozeman, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.