Dr. Benjamin Smolar, MD
Dr. Benjamin Smolar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with UPMC St. Margaret.
Monroeville Diagnostic Imaging Specialists LLC3824 Northern Pike, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 683-7900
Hempfield Outpatient Center6321 State Route 30 Ste 200, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (412) 856-5335
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC St. Margaret
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
This whole Place is great, the staff is caring and the receptionist is 5 stars . First time with Dr. Smolar and I have to say he is worthy of 5 stars. He's caring, listens to my worries, very professional but on the other hand you get the feeling he's your next door neighbor. I trust his decisions which is very important to me. Great doctor, seriously if you have a problem go see him you won't be disappointed.
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1104913714
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
