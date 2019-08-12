Overview of Dr. Benjamin Smolar, MD

Dr. Benjamin Smolar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with UPMC St. Margaret.



Dr. Smolar works at Monroeville Diagnostic Imaging Specialists LLC in Monroeville, PA with other offices in Greensburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.