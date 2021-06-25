Overview

Dr. Benjamin Soeter, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter.



Dr. Soeter works at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center-south Campus in Poplar Bluff, MO with other offices in Valparaiso, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Spondylitis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.