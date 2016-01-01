Overview of Dr. Benjamin Song, MD

Dr. Benjamin Song, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from KYUNGPUK NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Song works at California Sports & Rehab in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Clavicle Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.