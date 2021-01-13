Overview of Dr. Benjamin Spencer, MD

Dr. Benjamin Spencer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.



Dr. Spencer works at Mount Kisco Medical Group in Mount Kisco, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.