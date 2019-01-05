Overview of Dr. Benjamin Spirn, MD

Dr. Benjamin Spirn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Spirn works at Franklin Spirn MD in Edison, NJ with other offices in Shrewsbury, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage, Floaters and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.