Dr. Benjamin Spirn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spirn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Spirn, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Spirn, MD
Dr. Benjamin Spirn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Spirn works at
Dr. Spirn's Office Locations
-
1
Franklin H. Spirn MD Inc.1656 Oak Tree Rd Ste 3, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 549-8080Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday12:00pm - 6:00pm
-
2
Shrewsbury Dental Associatespa555 SHREWSBURY AVE, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702 Directions (732) 224-1188
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spirn?
I was referred to Dr. Spirn by the ophthalmologist treating my severe iritis flare. Dr. Spirn is friendly and thorough. He takes time to explain what he observes, his concerns and the plan for treatment. His staff from front counter to nurses are very kind, compassionate and helpful. I only wish I could find this type of provider when I returned to Missouri after living in New Jersey temporarily.
About Dr. Benjamin Spirn, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1417941592
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spirn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spirn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spirn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spirn works at
Dr. Spirn has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage, Floaters and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spirn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spirn speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Spirn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spirn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spirn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spirn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.