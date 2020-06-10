Dr. Benjamin Stephens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Stephens, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Stephens, MD
Dr. Benjamin Stephens, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Stephens' Office Locations
Triad Eye Institite6140 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 252-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Benjamin Stephens is Very professional, and I am very happy with the cataract surgery he performed on my right eye. I was extremely nervous about this procedure. I would recommend Dr. Benjamin Stephens to anyone and everyone in need of cataract surgery, especially if they want everything explained and the procedure to be done to perfection. I am very happy with my vision.
About Dr. Benjamin Stephens, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1043624448
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stephens has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephens. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.