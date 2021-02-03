Dr. Benjamin Stevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Stevens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Stevens, MD
Dr. Benjamin Stevens, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL.
Dr. Stevens works at
Dr. Stevens' Office Locations
Springfield Clinic Physical Therapy800 N 1st St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 528-7541
- 2 301 N 8th St Bldg 1000, Springfield, IL 62701 Directions (217) 528-7541
Memorial Medical Center701 N 1st St, Springfield, IL 62781 Directions (217) 528-7541
Springfield Clinic Jacksonville Rural Health15 FOUNDERS LN, Jacksonville, IL 62650 Directions (217) 291-1041
Hospital Affiliations
- Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital
- Hillsboro Area Hospital
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- McDonough District Hospital
- Passavant Area Hospital
- Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Would definitely recommend Dr. Stevens. I couldn't walk without pain in my foot due to arthritis, he told me he could get rid of 90% of my pain. After recovery from the surgery, I am pain free in that foot. I still have some arthritis in my ankle which causes some pain, but I'm extremely satisfied with the outcome.
About Dr. Benjamin Stevens, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1295953172
Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevens works at
Dr. Stevens has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.
