Overview of Dr. Benjamin Stevens, MD

Dr. Benjamin Stevens, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL.



Dr. Stevens works at Springfield Clinic in Springfield, IL with other offices in Jacksonville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.