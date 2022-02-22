Dr. Benjamin Stevens, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Stevens, DO
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Stevens, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with North Central Baptist Hospital and Northeast Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Stevens works at
Locations
WellMed at Oak Run2728 Loop 337, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 609-0080
WellMed at Canyon Lake113 Stargrass Ste 105, Spring Branch, TX 78070 Directions (830) 935-5050
Wellmed At New Braunfels731 N Walnut Ave Ste 101, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 609-0080
Hospital Affiliations
- North Central Baptist Hospital
- Northeast Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have challenges and Dr. Stevens does his best to solve them within the scope of his employment.
About Dr. Benjamin Stevens, DO
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Darnall Army Comm Hospital
- Eisenhower Army Med Center
- OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Family Practice
Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.
