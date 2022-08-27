Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin Stewart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Stewart, MD
Dr. Benjamin Stewart, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boise, ID.
Dr. Stewart's Office Locations
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group1072 N Liberty St Ste 303, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 302-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
First visit, very satisfied with the thoroughness, and mannerisms.
About Dr. Benjamin Stewart, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1174934327
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stewart accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stewart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stewart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.