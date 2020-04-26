Dr. Stockton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
- FindCare
- Urologists
- MI
- Saint Joseph
- Dr. Benjamin Stockton, MD
Dr. Benjamin Stockton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Stockton, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI.
They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 815 Saint Joseph Dr Ste F, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 983-3455
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Bladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bladder Stones
- View other providers who treat Chronic Kidney Diseases
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
- View other providers who treat Hydrocele
- View other providers who treat Hydronephrosis
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Kidney Cancer
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stones
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Phimosis
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Ureteral Stones
- View other providers who treat Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
- View other providers who treat Urethral Stricture
- View other providers who treat Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Balanitis
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Bedwetting
- View other providers who treat Bladder Atony
- View other providers who treat Bladder Diseases
- View other providers who treat Bladder Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
- View other providers who treat Bowenoid Papulosis
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat End-Stage Renal Disease
- View other providers who treat Epididymitis
- View other providers who treat Erectile Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypospadias
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia
- View other providers who treat Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Male Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Male Infertility
- View other providers who treat Megacolon
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Orchitis
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Penile Cancer
- View other providers who treat Penile Implants
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Peyronie's Disease
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cyst
- View other providers who treat Prostate Diseases
- View other providers who treat Prostate Procedures
- View other providers who treat Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Pyloric Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Rectovaginal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spermatocele
- View other providers who treat Testicular Atrophy
- View other providers who treat Testicular Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Umbilical Hernia
- View other providers who treat Ureterscopies
- View other providers who treat Urethral Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Disorders
- View other providers who treat Urinary Hesitancy
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Varicocele
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
- View other providers who treat Vesicoureteral Reflux
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Priority Health
- Trustmark Companies
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Stockton?
Dr. Stockton is the most committed and gifted doctor I’ve ever known. My mother has been a patient of his for many years and we consider ourselves fortunate for his care.
About Dr. Benjamin Stockton, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1770515959
Education & Certifications
- Urology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stockton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stockton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stockton has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stockton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
126 patients have reviewed Dr. Stockton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stockton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stockton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stockton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.