Dr. Benjamin Stone, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Stone, MD
Dr. Benjamin Stone, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Stone's Office Locations
Corporate Medical Plaza, Building 310787 Nall Ave Ste 220, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
KU MedWest7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He explain everything, and listen to my concerns with patients. We took his time to explain to my family members after the surgery. He was very kind, and friendly, professional, phenomenal surgeon!!!
About Dr. Benjamin Stone, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1982724506
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas Medical Center, General Surgery
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
