Dr. Benjamin Stong, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (61)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Stong, MD

Dr. Benjamin Stong, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Stong works at Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery LLC in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery LLC
    371 E Paces Ferry Rd NE Ste 850, Atlanta, GA 30305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 963-6665

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Facial Irregularities
Facial Lesions
Facial Palsy
Facial Irregularities
Facial Lesions
Facial Palsy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Nov 21, 2019
    I had an earlobe reduction about 6 months ago and the results were amazing. He is wonderful and thourough from start to finish. Very skilled and very professional. I have had a consult on a facelift and would not use anyone else when I decide to do it.
    — Nov 21, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Benjamin Stong, MD
    About Dr. Benjamin Stong, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356547749
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    • Emory University Hospital
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    • Emory University
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
