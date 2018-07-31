Dr. Benjamin Strauss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strauss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Strauss, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Strauss' Office Locations
Gwinnett Hospital System1000 Medical Center Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 995-5408Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Georgia Eye Associates - Braselton1235 Friendship Rd Ste 120, Braselton, GA 30517 Directions (706) 225-8379
Georgia Eye Associates771 Old Norcross Rd Ste 150, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 995-5408Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Would say honestly the best eye exam in years. They spend the time with you and not time gossiping with other technicians. He explained things and not in and out like my other doctor. Thank you Dr. Strauss.
About Dr. Benjamin Strauss, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Medical College of Georgia
- Vanderbilt University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strauss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strauss accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strauss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strauss has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strauss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Strauss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strauss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strauss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strauss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.