Overview of Dr. Benjamin Strauss, MD

Dr. Benjamin Strauss, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Strauss works at Gwinnett Hospital System in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Braselton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.