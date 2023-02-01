See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Benjamin Strong, MD

Orthopedics
4.9 (109)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Strong, MD

Dr. Benjamin Strong, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.

Dr. Strong works at Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Strong's Office Locations

    Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
    555 Midtowne St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 459-7101
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • University of Michigan Health - West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 109 ratings
    Patient Ratings (109)
    5 Star
    (105)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 01, 2023
    Dr. Strong has a friendly, pleasant manner. He listened patiently and answered my questions thoroughly. He took care to explain my condition, my options, what the procedure would be as well as the follow-up and recovery. Entire staff was very friendly.
    — Feb 01, 2023
    About Dr. Benjamin Strong, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174865174
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
    Residency
    • University of Rochester Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Hope College
