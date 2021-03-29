Dr. Benjamin Studdard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Studdard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Studdard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Studdard, MD
Dr. Benjamin Studdard, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.
Dr. Studdard works at
Dr. Studdard's Office Locations
-
1
Nephrology Associates - Murfreesboro1617 Williams Dr Ste 200, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (629) 219-7227
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Studdard?
Have been seeing Dr Studdard for over two years. I had some deteriorating kidney problems. He did a great job of bringing them back to normal. Thanks Doc!
About Dr. Benjamin Studdard, MD
- Nephrology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1588928980
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Studdard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Studdard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Studdard works at
Dr. Studdard has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Studdard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Studdard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Studdard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Studdard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Studdard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.