Overview of Dr. Benjamin Summerhays, DPM

Dr. Benjamin Summerhays, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MO. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center and University Of Missouri Health Care.



Dr. Summerhays works at MOI-UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER DEPARTMENT OF ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY in Columbia, MO with other offices in Jefferson City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.