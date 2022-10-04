Dr. Benjamin Summerhays, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Summerhays is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Summerhays, DPM
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Summerhays, DPM
Dr. Benjamin Summerhays, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MO. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center and University Of Missouri Health Care.
Dr. Summerhays' Office Locations
Univ Phsyicians-specially Care Asso1100 Hospital Dr, Columbia, MO 65212 Directions (573) 882-2663Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Capital Region Physicians -capital Family Care1432 Southwest Blvd, Jefferson City, MO 65109 Directions (573) 632-4860
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Region Medical Center
- University Of Missouri Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am still under his care. Great doctor ! What I like about about this doctor. He explains everything to u and says if you don't do what I tell you. This is what the outcome will be. I needed that with my injury. He slowed me down alot but this is great for me. I will be under his care for couple months yet. I have a really bad foot injury. He is my new foot doctor in Jefferson City area.
About Dr. Benjamin Summerhays, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare - St Joseph
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Iowa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Summerhays has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Summerhays accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Summerhays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Summerhays has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Summerhays on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Summerhays. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Summerhays.
