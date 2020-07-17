Overview

Dr. Benjamin Sussman, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ewing, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA), Philadelphia.



Dr. Sussman works at Capital Health Primary Care in Ewing, NJ with other offices in Levittown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.