Overview

Dr. Benjamin Sy, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Sy works at Harrison HealthPartners Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Poulsbo in Poulsbo, WA with other offices in Silverdale, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.