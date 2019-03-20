Dr. Benjamin Sy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Sy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Sy, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Dr. Sy works at
Locations
-
1
Harrison HealthPartners Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Poulsbo19917 7th Ave NE Ste 210, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Directions
-
2
Franciscan Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Associates at St. Michael1950 NW Myhre Rd Fl 2, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sy?
I have been a patient of Banjamin Sy since the early 2000s. Severe allergies to both pollutants and environs, and shortness of breath ended in referral to this physicians. He also took over my C-PAP studies from a well-recognized Seattle-based hospital system. I have reached such an improved long-standing pulmonary function due expressly to the thoroughness of Dr. Sy's tests, treatments, and physician-to-patient interaction. He is always kind, attentive, and interested, and thorough.
About Dr. Benjamin Sy, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1427075183
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Critical Care Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sy accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sy works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.