Dr. Benjamin Szerlip, DO
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Szerlip, DO
Dr. Benjamin Szerlip, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Szerlip's Office Locations
-
1
OrthoNeuro Dublin6785 Bobcat Way Ste 300, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 890-6555
-
2
OrthoNeuro Westerville70 S Cleveland Ave, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 890-6555
-
3
OrthoNeuro Pickerington1030 Refugee Rd Ste 180, Pickerington, OH 43147 Directions (614) 890-6555
-
4
OrthoNeuro Grove City1325 Stringtown Rd Ste 280, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 890-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- RockPort Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
At 35yrs old I had a rough run with my shoulder with a bunch of previous surgeries. I was in a ton of pain and lost alot of movement in my shoulder. All other surgeons wouldn't even talk to me with my surgical history and so many previous ones but he was willing to see me and help. After a thorough discussion of options we agreed a total shoulder replacement would be my best option. He performed the surgery and it was like a miracle. Easiest recovery I have ever had and all my shoulder pain was gone. He is very tentative and actually looks out for the patient. If I could rate higher than 5 stars I would. Im finally able to throw a ball with my kids again.
About Dr. Benjamin Szerlip, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1407153943
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- University Hosp of Cleveland
- University Hosp of Cleveland
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Szerlip has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szerlip accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szerlip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szerlip has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szerlip on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Szerlip. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szerlip.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szerlip, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szerlip appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.