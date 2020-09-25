See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Dublin, OH
Dr. Benjamin Szerlip, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (16)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Szerlip, DO

Dr. Benjamin Szerlip, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Szerlip works at OrthoNeuro in Dublin, OH with other offices in Westerville, OH, Pickerington, OH and Grove City, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Szerlip's Office Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoNeuro Dublin
    6785 Bobcat Way Ste 300, Dublin, OH 43016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 890-6555
  2. 2
    OrthoNeuro Westerville
    70 S Cleveland Ave, Westerville, OH 43081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 890-6555
  3. 3
    OrthoNeuro Pickerington
    1030 Refugee Rd Ste 180, Pickerington, OH 43147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 890-6555
  4. 4
    OrthoNeuro Grove City
    1325 Stringtown Rd Ste 280, Grove City, OH 43123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 890-6555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway
  • Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • First Health
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • RockPort Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 25, 2020
    At 35yrs old I had a rough run with my shoulder with a bunch of previous surgeries. I was in a ton of pain and lost alot of movement in my shoulder. All other surgeons wouldn't even talk to me with my surgical history and so many previous ones but he was willing to see me and help. After a thorough discussion of options we agreed a total shoulder replacement would be my best option. He performed the surgery and it was like a miracle. Easiest recovery I have ever had and all my shoulder pain was gone. He is very tentative and actually looks out for the patient. If I could rate higher than 5 stars I would. Im finally able to throw a ball with my kids again.
    Justin Bailey — Sep 25, 2020
    About Dr. Benjamin Szerlip, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407153943
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
    Residency
    • University Hosp of Cleveland
    Internship
    • University Hosp of Cleveland
    Medical Education
    • Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Szerlip, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szerlip is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Szerlip has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Szerlip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Szerlip has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szerlip on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Szerlip. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szerlip.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szerlip, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szerlip appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

