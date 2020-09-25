Overview of Dr. Benjamin Szerlip, DO

Dr. Benjamin Szerlip, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Szerlip works at OrthoNeuro in Dublin, OH with other offices in Westerville, OH, Pickerington, OH and Grove City, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.