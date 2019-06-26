Overview

Dr. Benjamin Taimoorazy, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center, Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Taimoorazy works at Guardn Headache/Pain Mgmt Inst in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Bloomington, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.