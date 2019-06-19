See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Arcadia, CA
Dr. Benjamin Tam, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (22)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Tam, MD

Dr. Benjamin Tam, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, Garfield Medical Center, Methodist Hospital of Southern California and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Tam works at Pacific Orthopaedic Associates in Arcadia, CA with other offices in Alhambra, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tam's Office Locations

    Pacific Orthopaedic Associates
    289 W Huntington Dr Ste 206, Arcadia, CA 91007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 282-1600
    Pacific Orthopaedic Medical Group Inc.
    707 S Garfield Ave Ste 201, Alhambra, CA 91801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 458-6653

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alhambra Hospital Medical Center
  • Garfield Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital of Southern California
  • San Gabriel Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ankle Fracture
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Femur Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Hand Fracture
Hip Fracture
Hip Sprain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
McMurray's Test
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Plantar Fasciitis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving
Avascular Necrosis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cartilage Tear
Chondrocalcinosis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Sprain
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture
Fracture Care
Fractured Lower Leg
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hand Conditions
Hand Injury
Hand Neuropathy
Hand Pain
Hip Arthritis
Hip Flexor Strain
Hip Injury
Hip Muscle Strain
Hip Pain
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Resurfacing
Humerus Fracture
Knee Arthritis
Knee Fracture
Knee Injuries
Knee Ligament Rupture
Knee Pain
Knee Resurfacing
Knee Tendinitis
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Ligament Sprain
Ligament Tears
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Occupational Injuries
Orthopedic Trauma
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteosarcoma
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Injuries
Runner's Knee
Ruptured Tendon
Scapular Fracture
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Diseases
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Instability
Shoulder Muscle Strain
Shoulder Pain
Shoulder Separation
Shoulder Sprain
Shoulder Stabilizations
Shoulder Tendinitis
Sports Injuries
Sports Medicine Related Procedures
Tendon Disorders
Tendon Injuries
Tendonitis
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)
Tenosynovitis
Work-Related Injuries
Wrist Disorders
Wrist Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LACare
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Jun 19, 2019
    Dr. Tam, Benjamin is kind, professional and has great experience in knees surgery, he was very patient, encouraged me a lot before, during and after The surgery, I appreciate him dearly.
    Samuel Stefanos in Los Angeles, CA — Jun 19, 2019
    About Dr. Benjamin Tam, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    Years of Experience
    Education & Certifications

