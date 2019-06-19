Overview of Dr. Benjamin Tam, MD

Dr. Benjamin Tam, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, Garfield Medical Center, Methodist Hospital of Southern California and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Tam works at Pacific Orthopaedic Associates in Arcadia, CA with other offices in Alhambra, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.