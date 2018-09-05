See All Otolaryngologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Benjamin Teitelbaum, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.9 (23)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Teitelbaum, MD

Dr. Benjamin Teitelbaum, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Clovis Community Medical Center.

Dr. Teitelbaum works at Central California ENT Med Grp in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Teitelbaum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Ca Ear Nose & Throat
    1351 E Spruce Ave Ste 100, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 432-3303

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Vertigo
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Vertigo

Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Benjamin Teitelbaum, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1457364333
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Illinois
    • University of Illinois
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Saint Agnes Medical Center
    • Clovis Community Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Teitelbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teitelbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Teitelbaum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Teitelbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Teitelbaum works at Central California ENT Med Grp in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Teitelbaum’s profile.

    Dr. Teitelbaum has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teitelbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Teitelbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teitelbaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teitelbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teitelbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

