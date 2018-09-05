Dr. Benjamin Teitelbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teitelbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Teitelbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Teitelbaum, MD
Dr. Benjamin Teitelbaum, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Clovis Community Medical Center.
Dr. Teitelbaum's Office Locations
Central Ca Ear Nose & Throat1351 E Spruce Ave Ste 100, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 432-3303
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to an associate but was rescheduled with him and my appointment went well. I was able to figure out an issue that was troubling me. I'm pleased because it didn't take several visits to conclude with results. Only 2 visits.
About Dr. Benjamin Teitelbaum, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1457364333
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Clovis Community Medical Center
