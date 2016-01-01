Dr. Thatcher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin Thatcher, DO
Dr. Benjamin Thatcher, DO is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.
Mcmillan Medical Center4750 N FIVE MILE RD, Boise, ID 83713 Directions (385) 800-1527
- 2 4460 S Highland Dr Ste 310, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 743-6189
Valley Mental Health1020 S Main St Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84101 Directions (801) 539-7000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Benjamin Thatcher, DO
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1841310950
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Dr. Thatcher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Thatcher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thatcher.
