Dr. Benjamin Thomas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at Florida Retina Institute, Jacksonville, FL in Fleming Island, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL and Brunswick, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Floaters and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.