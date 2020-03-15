Dr. Benjamin Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Thomas, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Thomas, MD
Dr. Benjamin Thomas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
Florida Retina Institute4607 US Highway 17 Ste 1, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 579-2800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Retina Institute8786 Perimeter Park Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 997-9202
Florida Retina Institute3120 Glynn Ave, Brunswick, GA 31520 Directions (912) 262-9092
Florida Retina Institute Brunswick664 Scranton Rd Ste 107, Brunswick, GA 31520 Directions
Florida Retina Institute2639 Oak St, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 387-5600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thomas has a very good bedside manner. I had to have an operation on my eye and when the operation was to be done he came in I felt very confident of him and of the anesthesiologist. In the office he is very kind and listens to you and he also gives all information needed and answers all my questions. I really enjoyed Dr. ThomasAs an eye specialist. I recommend him highly!
About Dr. Benjamin Thomas, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye|John A. Moran|William Beaumont Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Floaters and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thomas speaks French and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
