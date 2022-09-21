Dr. Benjamin Tripp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tripp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Tripp, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Benjamin Tripp, MD is an Urology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Tripp's Office Locations
Jackie M Tripp MD Plc5130 Linton Blvd Ste C1, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 499-8048
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tripp takes his time explaining different therapies and options. Answered all our questions. Wonderful bedside manners
About Dr. Benjamin Tripp, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tripp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tripp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tripp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tripp has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tripp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tripp speaks French.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Tripp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tripp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tripp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tripp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.