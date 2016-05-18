Dr. Benjamin Troy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Troy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Troy, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Troy, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.
Locations
David F Sonego MD PC & Associates230 E Day Rd Ste 160, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 271-8222Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is well informed and knows current medical information.
About Dr. Benjamin Troy, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1144337791
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Troy accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Troy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Troy has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Troy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Troy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Troy.
