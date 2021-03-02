Dr. Tweel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin Tweel, MD
Dr. Benjamin Tweel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Mount Sinai Medical Center5 E 98th St Fl 8, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Outstanding physician and very personable. Takes the time to explain medical conditions in layman's term. I live in Brooklyn but I go out of my way just to see him. He's that good. You won't be disappointed.
About Dr. Benjamin Tweel, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Tweel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tweel has seen patients for Chronic Tonsillitis and Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tweel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tweel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tweel.
