Overview of Dr. Benjamin Udoh, MD

Dr. Benjamin Udoh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nigeria / College of Medicine.



Dr. Udoh works at Hanora Medical Center PLLC in Fayetteville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.