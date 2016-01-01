See All Anesthesiologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Benjamin Ulmer Jr, MD

Anesthesiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Benjamin Ulmer Jr, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Ulmer Jr works at AU Medical Associates Anesthesia Billing Services LLC in Augusta, GA with other offices in Evans, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health
Locations

  1. 1
    AU Medical Associates Anesthesia Billing Services LLC
    1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 700-2989
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Surgery Center of Columbia County
    4300 University Pkwy, Evans, GA 30809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 854-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Benjamin Ulmer Jr, MD

    • Anesthesiology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922021724
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Ky Hospital
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Ulmer Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ulmer Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ulmer Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ulmer Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ulmer Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ulmer Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ulmer Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

