Dr. Benjamin Ulmer Jr, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Benjamin Ulmer Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Ulmer Jr, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Ulmer Jr works at
Locations
AU Medical Associates Anesthesia Billing Services LLC1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (866) 700-2989Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Surgery Center of Columbia County4300 University Pkwy, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 854-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Benjamin Ulmer Jr, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1922021724
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ky Hospital
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ulmer Jr accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ulmer Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ulmer Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ulmer Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ulmer Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ulmer Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.