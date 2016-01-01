Overview

Dr. Benjamin Ulmer Jr, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Ulmer Jr works at AU Medical Associates Anesthesia Billing Services LLC in Augusta, GA with other offices in Evans, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.