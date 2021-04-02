See All Family Doctors in Indian River, MI
Dr. Benjamin Vanos, DO

Family Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Benjamin Vanos, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Indian River, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Northern Michigan, Munson Medical Center and Otsego Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Vanos works at OMH Medical Group- Indian River in Indian River, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    OMH Medical Group- Indian River
    3860 S STRAITS HWY, Indian River, MI 49749 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 238-0581

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Northern Michigan
  • Munson Medical Center
  • Otsego Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drug Allergy Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 02, 2021
    Great doctor!
    — Apr 02, 2021
    About Dr. Benjamin Vanos, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508392614
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Munson Family Practice Residency Program
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Vanos, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vanos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vanos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vanos works at OMH Medical Group- Indian River in Indian River, MI. View the full address on Dr. Vanos’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

