Dr. Benjamin Visger, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
4.7 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Visger, DO

Dr. Benjamin Visger, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in North Muskegon, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus and North Ottawa Community Health System.

Dr. Visger works at Benjamin J Visger DO, PLLC in North Muskegon, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Visger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Benjamin Visger D.O. P.L.L.C.
    162 N Causeway St, North Muskegon, MI 49445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 981-0150
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
  • North Ottawa Community Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spondylitis
Low Back Pain
Abdominal Pain
Spondylitis
Low Back Pain
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 05, 2023
    Dr Visger is an amazing DO! In my opinion, the best one EVER in West Michigan. See him FIRST! I am so elated and relieved I found someone who actually knows how to treat pain and let the body heal itself instead of just giving patients a bunch of pills that never work. He spends time to explain the possible causes, and provides exercises for you to do to help prevent the issues. I see him for migraines and he is absolutely vital to my health and well-being. I always feel so much better after seeing him. His staff are so friendly and he is great to talk to and work with.
    pattypat — Feb 05, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Benjamin Visger, DO
    About Dr. Benjamin Visger, DO

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265724603
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Visger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Visger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Visger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Visger works at Benjamin J Visger DO, PLLC in North Muskegon, MI.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Visger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Visger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Visger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

