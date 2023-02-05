Overview of Dr. Benjamin Visger, DO

Dr. Benjamin Visger, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in North Muskegon, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus and North Ottawa Community Health System.



Dr. Visger works at Benjamin J Visger DO, PLLC in North Muskegon, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.