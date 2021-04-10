See All Neurologists in Cleveland, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Benjamin Walter, MD

Neurology
4.4 (11)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Walter, MD

Dr. Benjamin Walter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Walter works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremor and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Walter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Behavioral Health
    9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 989-2044
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cleveland Clinic
    11100 Euclid Ave # U-02, Cleveland, OH 44106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 448-4266

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron General Medical Center
  • Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Parkinson's Disease
Essential Tremor
Tremor
Parkinson's Disease
Essential Tremor
Tremor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulator Programming Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Carecentrix Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • SummaCare
    • The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
    • Today's Options
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Vantage Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 10, 2021
    Dr. Walter is the epitome of exactly how every doctor should be. He is patient and explains everything without having one foot out of the door. His nurse practitioners and nurses are professional, with the same level of compassion as Dr. Walter. I have referred several people with Parkinson’s who aren’t satisfied with their current physician, whose doctors isn’t qualified to treat Parkinson’s patients, or not sure if they have Parkinson’s disease. Dr. Walter is also very active in supporting, and attending Parkinson’s events. He and his wife, his nurse practitioner, Ellen Walter are an amazing team together! Every person that I have referred to Dr. Walter has stayed with hlm, and are absolutely thrilled with him!, and in several incidences, changed their course of treatment and have literally improved their quality of life! Dr. Walter is also Involved in Parkinson’s research, as well as teaching Deep Brain (DBS) at Case Western. Do you not hesitate to call Dr. Walter!
    Kathy Parsitan — Apr 10, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Benjamin Walter, MD
    About Dr. Benjamin Walter, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184689093
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

