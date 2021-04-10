Dr. Benjamin Walter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Walter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.
Center for Behavioral Health9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (833) 989-2044Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cleveland Clinic11100 Euclid Ave # U-02, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 448-4266
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
Dr. Walter is the epitome of exactly how every doctor should be. He is patient and explains everything without having one foot out of the door. His nurse practitioners and nurses are professional, with the same level of compassion as Dr. Walter. I have referred several people with Parkinson’s who aren’t satisfied with their current physician, whose doctors isn’t qualified to treat Parkinson’s patients, or not sure if they have Parkinson’s disease. Dr. Walter is also very active in supporting, and attending Parkinson’s events. He and his wife, his nurse practitioner, Ellen Walter are an amazing team together! Every person that I have referred to Dr. Walter has stayed with hlm, and are absolutely thrilled with him!, and in several incidences, changed their course of treatment and have literally improved their quality of life! Dr. Walter is also Involved in Parkinson’s research, as well as teaching Deep Brain (DBS) at Case Western. Do you not hesitate to call Dr. Walter!
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Hahnemann University
- Emory University
- Neurology
