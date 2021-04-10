Overview of Dr. Benjamin Walter, MD

Dr. Benjamin Walter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Walter works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremor and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.