Overview of Dr. Benjamin Walton IV, MD

Dr. Benjamin Walton IV, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Walton IV works at Baton Rouge ENT Associates in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.