Dr. Benjamin Walton IV, MD
Dr. Benjamin Walton IV, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Baton Rouge Ear Nose & Throat Assoc.8080 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste 2222, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 769-2222
Baton Rouge General Medical Center8585 Picardy Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 387-7000
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Polite staff with fine skills.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
