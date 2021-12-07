Dr. Benjamin Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Wang, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Wang, MD
Dr. Benjamin Wang, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
Mayo Clinic4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 953-0853Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding bedside manner, very knowledgeable and willing to answer all of our questions with absolute patience. We've seen a few dozen doctors in the last 6 months due to my husband's recent diagnosis with APS and doctors like Benjamin Wang are hard to come by.
About Dr. Benjamin Wang, MD
- Rheumatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1093773822
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Dermatomyositis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.