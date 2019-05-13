Overview of Dr. Benjamin Ward, MD

Dr. Benjamin Ward, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, Logan Health - Whitefish, Logan Health Medical Center and The Healthcenter.



Dr. Ward works at Northwest Orthopedics/Sprt Medi in Kalispell, MT with other offices in Whitefish, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Systemic Chondromalacia and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.