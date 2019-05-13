Dr. Benjamin Ward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Ward, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, Logan Health - Whitefish, Logan Health Medical Center and The Healthcenter.
Northwest Orthopedics/Sprt Medi350 Heritage Way Ste 1200, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 752-6784
Northwest Specialty Clinics1111 Baker Ave Ste 2, Whitefish, MT 59937 Directions (406) 863-9340
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabinet Peaks Medical Center
- Logan Health - Whitefish
- Logan Health Medical Center
- The Healthcenter
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Ward was called in for a very serious accident that I had, And I am so THANKFUL that he was. He saved my left forearm from having to be amputated. I still have all of my hand functions ! He Is The BESTEST In My BOOK !
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1285839894
- Taos Orthopaedic Institute
- HARVARD COMBINED ORTHOPAEDIC SURGERY RESIDENCY PROGRAM
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
