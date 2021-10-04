Overview of Dr. Benjamin Watson, MD

Dr. Benjamin Watson, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Watson works at Sj Sc Cardiology LLC in Savannah, GA with other offices in Richmond Hill, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency, Shingles and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.