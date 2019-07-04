Dr. Benjamin Webb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Webb, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Webb, MD
Dr. Benjamin Webb, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Webb's Office Locations
-
1
Alamo Ent. Associates7940 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 297-4000
-
2
Alamo Ent Associates19026 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 110, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 545-0404
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I just left his office and I LIKE this doctor. He took a lot of time to listen to my problem. I am one of those unusual individuals that present with crazy symptoms that don’t follow the norm. Because of my situation he has had to refer me to another specialist and that’s OK. I would rather have a doctor simply say he wasn’t sure than to bluff his way through it. I call that real honesty. I’m 72 and have seen a lot of docs in my time that bluff their way through. Then after they get you in deep trouble wasting value time they finally turn you over to who you should have seen to begin with. I would highly recommend this doctor. HE LISTENS and makes wise decisions. And that’s a rarity this day and age!! Hope this helps you some.
About Dr. Benjamin Webb, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1487873329
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webb has seen patients for Vertigo, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Webb speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.
