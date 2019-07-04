See All Otolaryngologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Benjamin Webb, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.1 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Webb, MD

Dr. Benjamin Webb, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. 

Dr. Webb works at Alamo Ear Nose & Throat Assocs in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Webb's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alamo Ent. Associates
    7940 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 297-4000
  2. 2
    Alamo Ent Associates
    19026 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 110, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 545-0404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Vertigo
Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Mixed Parotid Tumor Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parotid Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 04, 2019
    I just left his office and I LIKE this doctor. He took a lot of time to listen to my problem. I am one of those unusual individuals that present with crazy symptoms that don’t follow the norm. Because of my situation he has had to refer me to another specialist and that’s OK. I would rather have a doctor simply say he wasn’t sure than to bluff his way through it. I call that real honesty. I’m 72 and have seen a lot of docs in my time that bluff their way through. Then after they get you in deep trouble wasting value time they finally turn you over to who you should have seen to begin with. I would highly recommend this doctor. HE LISTENS and makes wise decisions. And that’s a rarity this day and age!! Hope this helps you some.
    Carolyn Smiser — Jul 04, 2019
    About Dr. Benjamin Webb, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487873329
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Webb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Webb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Webb works at Alamo Ear Nose & Throat Assocs in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Webb’s profile.

    Dr. Webb has seen patients for Vertigo, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

